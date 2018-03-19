Citizen volunteer weather reporters needed in SC

The South Carolina Climatology Office says it is looking for state residents to be volunteer weather reporters.

Every year in March, the office holds a statewide recruitment campaign, competing with other states to see which can attract the most new volunteer weather reporters.

“It’s our own version of March Madness,” State Climatologist Hope Mizzell said. “We have a friendly competition, a recruiting contest between all 50 states to see which state can gain the most new volunteers during March.”

Volunteers would be weather observers for the Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS. Participants take and report precipitation observations daily.

“South Carolina is in the lead right now. We’re dominating the contest,” Mizzell said. “But at the end of the day what we gain is… new weather observers that fill in this piece of the weather puzzle.”

Some counties have more than 20 observers, but Barnwell and Dillon counties have none. Allendale, Calhoun, Chester, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Fairfield, Florence, McCormick, Newberry, Union and Williamsburg counties have only a single observer.

Mizzell said 47% of counties have three observers or fewer. Charleston has the most with 28 reporting at least 80% of the time since January 1.

Mizzell said in an ideal world, there would be a weather observer every six square miles.

Data gathered by observer reports are used by the State Climatology Office and the National Weather Service.

“It’s used to help with monitoring our water quantity, water quality, helps during droughts, helps during floods, helps our farmers, helps our forest fire community to know where it’s the driest,” Mizzell said. “These observations help us know exactly what’s happening on the ground.”

That information was particularly helpful during the 2015 flood.

“We were able to know exactly where those highest rainfall totals were being recorded thanks to our weather observers from CoCoRaHS,” she said. “The highest rainfall reported during the 2015 flood was actually a CoCoRaHS observer down in the Mount Pleasant area with over 27 inches of rain.”

To become an observer, one must purchase an approved rain gage and record observations daily either by internet or phone. Click here for more information. Watch video of the process.

As to the competition, South Carolina is in the lead with 94 new volunteers, ahead of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and California. The Palmetto State last won the rain gauge trophy in 2008.

“We came strong out of the gate with this campaign,” Mizzell said.