Cryptocurrency mining investment scheme forced to end in South Carolina

South Carolina officials are banning two foreign firms selling cryptocurrency services, saying they broke state law by selling unregistered investment opportunities.

According to The Post and Courier, the state Attorney General’s started looking into the virtual currency world a few years ago as bitcoin became more popular.

That’s when the office came across Swiss Gold Global and Genesis Mining. Those companies do not sell cryptocurrencies. Instead, they run data centers that solve difficult algorithms to unlock new tokens. The Attorney General’s Office said that makes the companies ‘investment security” operations. Since they were not registered as such, they were ordered to stop doing business in South Carolina.

Attorney General Alan Wilson ordered Switzerland-based Swiss Gold and Hong Kong-based Genesis Mining to stop offering their services in the state. He also barred them from dealing in securities in South Carolina in the future.

The state expects to continue to monitor the cryptocurrency market.