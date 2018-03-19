Samsung announces second product line at Newberry plant

Korean electronics giant Samsung announced Monday it will assemble a second line of appliances at the company’s plant in Newberry, revealing the investment two months after the site became operational.

“We are thrilled to now be producing twice as many washing machines in Newberry County,” plant manager Tony Fraley said in a statement. “This couldn’t have happened without a talented, energetic workforce which we’ve found in South Carolina.”

The first line underway in Newberry produces front-load washing machines; while the second line produces top-load washing machines.

Samsung says it has hired more than 650 full-time employees at the plant, with 90 percent of them local to Newberry County and surrounding communities. The company has previously pledged to create at least 950 jobs by 2020. The facility is located in a former Caterpillar plant which closed in 2016.

The announcement comes despite the Korean company’s continuing concerns over 20 percent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on its large residential washing machines in January. The move was a blow to Gov. Henry McMaster and several members of Congress who worried about the impact on the Newberry plant.

Samsung has still pledged to use the South Carolina facility as its American hub for manufacturing, research and development across much of the home appliance business unit.