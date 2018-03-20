Proposed amendment would allow certain opioid prescriptions for longer period in SC

An amendment to a proposed bill to help battle the opioid crisis would allow a prescription of certain classified medications of up to 14 days.

State Sen. Tom Corbin, R-Greenville, sponsored the amendment to ease the initially-proposed five day limit. The full bill advanced out of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee last week.

“It was testified to that often with major surgeries that your pain can be peaking in five days,” said Corbin at the Thursday committee meeting.

“I would feel more comfortable going with the 14-day initial supply instead of the five. Giving them that doctor-patient relationship,” Corbin said.

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a public health emergency in December on opioid-overdose deaths. He also signed an executive order limiting initial post-hospital opioid prescriptions for those receiving state benefits.

Under the order, individuals covered by Medicaid or the state health plan can receive a five-day prescription of medication but must go back to a doctor for more. The governor hopes the limited allotment can prevent some patients from unintentionally becoming addicted after their surgery.

“You can’t call that in… You have to go see the doctor to get that type of prescription,” Corbin told said. “Often that might be very difficult, particularly with elderly people.