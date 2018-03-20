‘Charleston loophole’ bill stalls in committee with limited time remaining in session

A bill which would lengthen the time for gun sale background checks in South Carolina and require county courts submit conviction records more quickly was delayed from reaching the state Senate floor Tuesday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee decided Tuesday to hold off a vote on the legislation known as the “Charleston loophole” bill after some senators said they wanted time for more amendments. The loophole is the description supporters use, citing convicted Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof’s case. Roof was able to purchase the gun he used to kill nine black parishioners despite being blocked by a previous drug arrest. However, the FBI admitted it had not been able to track down the discrepancy during its background check.

It initially appeared the committee had enough votes to send the proposal to the floor until State Sen. Wes Climer, R-York, objected. At issue was how fast county clerks should report criminal convictions and other issues that would bar a person from owning a gun. The original bill required information on restraining orders, orders of protection, domestic violence-related convictions be submitted to the State Law Enforcement Division within two days, but a compromise reached with county and municipal courts would have made it five days instead.

That upset Climer, who noted some counties indicated they submit the information within a day. “What are they doing instead of this?” he demanded. “Why can’t they get this done in a day?”

State Sen. Kevin Johnson, D-Clarendon countered many poorer counties have understaffed courtrooms. “For the clerks of court I spoke to, the 48 hours sometimes is just not possible.”

Senators only have about three more weeks to send the measure to the floor and eventually the House before a critical crossover deadline. After that deadline passes, any new bills not passed by the other chamber would need a supermajority vote to pass. State Sen. Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster, said the law should be changed regardless since the current requirement is 30 days.

The bill would also extend from three days to five the time FBI officials could delay a gun sale to check into background issues.