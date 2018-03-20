Officials ID man shot by Greenville County deputies during ‘potential hostage’ situation

Greenville County officials have identified a man shot dead after deputies said he charged at them with a knife Monday.

The county coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Jermaine Massey of Greenville. He was pronounced dead at a hospital less than an hour after the shooting.

Sheriff Will Lewis said deputies responded to a home in the Poe Mill community after reports of a man behaving erratically who was armed with a knife. After arriving at what they called a “potential hostage” situation, deputies said they started negotiating with Massey. After more than a half-hour and having gotten others in the home outside, officers said they continued to talk to Massey. However he eventually turned and charged at them with the knife, prompting several to open fire.

Lewis said no one else was hurt in the encounter.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident, as it does for most shootings involving officers in South Carolina. All four deputies involved are on paid leave until the investigation is finished, as is also normal policy.

Poe Mill is an old mill neighborhood roughly one mile northwest of downtown Greenville.