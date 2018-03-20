Proposal to require ignition interlock device for first time DUI offenders in South Carolina

A state Senate panel advances a proposal that would require individuals convicted of a DUI the first time to install ignition interlock device on their vehicle.

The machine requires the driver to blow into it before the vehicle is started. The offender would then have to randomly blow in it while the vehicle is on. It tests the blood alcohol concentration and will not allow the car to start if the driver has been drinking.

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said the technology used would check if the offender was the one using the device. “Before your car will start up, you’ve got to blow into the device, there is actually a camera there.”

“Before you could get your license to drive back, you’ve got to hook one of these devices up to your car,” Hutto said during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Tuesday.

There is no cost to the state. All expenses associated with the apparatus are incurred by the offender. “Basically, it costs about a $100 to put it on and monitoring it is something like $75 a month,” said Hutto. There are provisions in the proposal for indigent offenders who need their vehicles to get to work.

The devices are already required for certain first-time offenders and all second and third time DUI offenders.