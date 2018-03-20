SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— White House’s spokeswoman jokes “maybe we need to work on” SC Republicans in Congress after two criticized the president’s tweets

— SC’s schools chief wants senators to combine some of the state’s smallest school districts

— SC transportation chief says reconfiguration plan for Columbia intersection nicknamed “Malfunction Junction” will be largest in state history

— New thinktank report estimates Santee Cooper’s electric rates will rise dramatically as its nuclear-related debt comes due