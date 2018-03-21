Clemson Extension works to determine how much water ag industry uses

The Clemson Cooperative Extension and its researchers want to know how much water is being used by South Carolina’s agriculture industry. To do that, it is conducting the South Carolina Agricultural Water Use and Irrigation Survey.

“We’re trying to more accurately quantify the amount of groundwater and surface water that is being applied in a production agricultural setting,” Clemson Specialist of Water Resources Calvin Sawyer said. “What is the full balance of agricultural water use in the state?”

Extension agents in each county are reaching out to production-scale irrigators they regularly work with to compile the data.

“We’re using that interaction with the farmers to be able to try to obtain this data,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer said since a survey of water usage has never been done in South Carolina, researchers have a lot of questions they want answered.

“Are there particular crops that may receive more water? Are there pockets of the state that may be receiving or using more water? Are there irrigation efficiencies that we can try to capitalize on?” asked Sawyer.

State agencies such as the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) monitor some water use by issuing permits to entities who use more than 3 million gallons of water each month.

“That may seem like a lot of water use, but when you’re talking about a large-scale irrigation or for a municipality or county or a large-scale manufacturing or industrial-sector use, 3 million gallons a month is not much,” Sawyer said.

Farms’ water use has come under increased scrutiny in recent years as large farms increasingly seek approval to pull water from rivers across the state. Clemson is working with DHEC and the DNR to update the State Water Plan.

Sawyer said several neighboring states have been researching agricultural water use for decades.

“We have an industry that is the largest economic driver in the state — $42 billion. And we think it’s a very worthwhile question to try to answer is: what are the water needs to support that largest industry?” he asked. “Until we can get a true handle on quantifying that volume and that use, then there will be just a large gap in that data set.”

“We are very blessed with abundant water resources in the Southeast and South Carolina in particular,” he said. “We’ve got abundant groundwater resources. We’ve got abundant surface water resources . . . just because we’re blessed with those abundant resources doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t work hard to try to understand how we’re using that and then come up with ways to be more efficient in our use of those resources.”