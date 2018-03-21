Eastover legislator collapses in SC House a day after car crash

An ambulance crew had to respond to the Statehouse around noon Wednesday after a longtime legislator slumped unconscious at his desk.

State Rep. Jimmy Bales, D-Eastover, was awake by the time first responders wheeled him out of the House chambers on a stretcher less than ten minutes later. He was taken to Palmetto Health Baptist hospital for treatment.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, said Bales was slumped at his desk when seatmate State Rep. Mike Anthony, D-Union, noticed and called for help. Another lawmaker, State Rep. Robert Ridgeway, D-Manning — an OB/GYN in his private career– worked with visiting doctor Coleman Buckhouse to give Bales first aid until the EMS arrived. The House and Senate traditionally have a rotating “Doctor of the Day” who is on standby at the capital for such situations.

“Mr. Bales looked like he had gone to sleep,” Rutherford said. “(Anthony) checked him and it occurred he was kind of out of it. So EMS was called, so Dr. Ridgeway and the ‘Doctor of the Day’ came to work on him to make sure everything was okay. And EMS took him away.”

House Speaker Jay Lucas said the 82-year-old Bales had been in a serious car crash the day before, when he swerved around a dog in the road and flipped several times in his car. Bales was taken to the hospital after the Tuesday crash and missed the day’s session before returning Wednesday.

Rutherford speculated Bales may have returned to work too quickly. “I had talked to him not 30 minutes before when he paid his dues to the (House Democratic) Caucus,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “I didn’t notice anything wrong. I wish I had, but Jimmy’s a workhorse. It’s all he wants to do. If they give him the opportunity, he’ll come right back from the hospital.”

Bales has represented the Wateree River region of southeast Richland County and western Kershaw County since 1999. He is a retired educator and farmer and is the oldest member of the state House.