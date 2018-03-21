GA regulators approve Dominion-SCANA merger

The Georgia Public Service Commission is the first state regulatory agency to approve the proposed merger involving Dominion Energy and SCANA, SCE&G’s parent company. The Georgia PSC voted unanimously to approve the merger.

South Carolina’s Public Service Commission has yet to vote on the merger.

Potential state legislation involving the Base Load Review Act could affect the outcome of the deal. Dominion has said if the law is repealed and the utility cannot continue to charge customers for the failed V.C. Summer Nuclear station, the deal is off.

The Senate has asked for more time to review the merger.

North Carolina regulators must also approve the deal.

SCANA’s shareholders are required to vote on the merger. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission must authorize the agreement.