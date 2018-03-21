Senate panel drops examining the effects of cannabis oil on South Carolina inmates

A state Senate panel nixed a plan Tuesday that would have looked into the effects of cannabidiol oil on South Carolina inmates with physical and mental illnesses.

According to The State newspaper, the idea to use the oil, which is a compound based off the cannabis plant, was first proposed as an experimental program by House budget writers in their plan approved last week.

A Senate finance subcommittee decided against adding the proposal to its budget plan on Tuesday.

Proponents of the oil say it can be used instead of prescriptions on occasion for people who suffer from conditions such as epilepsy, schizophrenia and seizures. Under the program, inmates would have volunteered to take the oil, which lacks the chemical to give the sensation of being “high.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration prohibits the use of the oil across state lines, but South Carolina has a state law that allows individuals with particular types of epilepsy to use it.