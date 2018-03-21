South Carolina gubernatorial debates slated for May and June

The candidates running for governor are slated to debate before the primaries.

The Post and Courier reports that it’s joining forces with South Carolina ETV for Republican debates May 23 at Clemson University and June 5 at the University of South Carolina.

Democratic debates May 24 at Clemson and June 4 at USC.

The paper said all eight announced Democratic and Republican candidates have committed to participate in the 7 p.m. debates, which will air statewide and be streamed online.

Charles Bierbauer dean of South Carolina’s College of Information and Communications and former CNN correspondent will moderate.

The Republicans in the race agreed to participate are: Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant; former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill; former two-time state agency head Catherine Templeton; and Greenville businessman John Warren.

Democrats scheduled to take part are Charleston businessman Phil Noble, state Rep. James Smith and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis.