South Carolina gubernatorial debates slated for May and June

All candidates running for governor are slated to debate before the primaries.

The Post and Courier reports it’s joining forces with South Carolina ETV to televise Republican debates May 23 at Clemson University and June 5 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Democratic debates will be May 24 at Clemson and June 4 at USC.

The newspaper said all eight announced Democratic and Republican candidates have committed to participate in the 7 p.m. debates, which will air statewide and be streamed online.

Former dean of South Carolina’s College of Information and Communications Charles Bierbauer will moderate, as he has for most SCETV debates since 2010.

It will likely be the only times incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster faces his primary opponents directly. Current Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, former two-time state agency head Catherine Templeton and Greenville businessman John Warren are all hoping to upset the man who replaced Nikki Haley.

Democratic candidates scheduled to take part are Charleston businessman Phil Noble, State Rep. James Smith and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis.