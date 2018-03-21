Westinghouse bankruptcy restructuring includes some payments to contractors

Some of the contractors working on the ill-fated V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station expansion may be able to get paid through lead contractor Westinghouse’s bankruptcy reorganization.

According to a memorandum filed with the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff titled “Status of the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Case of Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC et al.,” part of the restructuring includes payments to contractors working on the now-abandoned nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.

The plan includes a $4.6 billion sale of Westinghouse to Brookfield WEC Holdings, LLC, the memorandum said. Click here to read the document.

The document says Westinghouse expects to repay contractors and suppliers who provided services before the company filed for bankruptcy in March 2017: “. . . Westinghouse projects full or nearly full payment of such claims,” it reads.

Westinghouse claims some of the contracts should be paid by SCANA and Santee Cooper.

“Many contractors and suppliers who provided their services and products to the V.C. Summer Plant have asserted mechanic’s liens against the V.C. Summer Plant. It is uncertain whether such lien claims will result in payment,” the memorandum says.

The two utilities hoping to build the reactor South Carolina Electric and Gas and state-owned Santee Cooper will not be receiving any payments because both companies sold their stake to Citibank last year.

Four months after Westinghouse declared bankruptcy, SCE&G and Santee Cooper abruptly announced they were abandoning construction on the V.C. Summer site, surprising thousands of contractors and employees who had been working on the project.

In subsequent hearings before the South Carolina Public Service Commission, attorneys for SCANA argued that the project would have continued if Westinghouse hadn’t filed for bankruptcy.

A bankruptcy court hearing is March 27 in New York City.