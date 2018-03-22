Clemson Extension to upgrade Home and Garden Center web site

When gardeners need to find information online, they can go to the Clemson Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center website. But if they are using a mobile device, they may have trouble seeing it.

Within the next month, the Clemson Extension Home and Garden Information Center hopes to fix that with an upgraded version.

“When people search for content, we’re not driven to the top of the search because we are not mobile-friendly,” the center’s director Millie Davenpor said.

With the new format, users will be able to access the site from desktops, smartphones, and tablets.

Horticulturalists from across the country use the website for information on topics ranging from azalea fertilization, pest control or food preservation and safety.

“We do gear our information for South Carolina, the climate and our clients, the citizens of South Carolina, but we do have clients as far away as New York that use our website,” Davenport said. “There’s not a lot of other websites available like what we have. So it’s pretty unique.”

Davenport said the current site had 3.3 million page views in 2017, which was down from the year before due to the lack of mobile access. But she expects traffic will pick up once the new site is active.

Another feature of the new site is that extension agents will be able to communicate directly with users.

“We know what they need to be thinking about as a homeowner or gardener, that they might not know they need to be thinking about. So we can be proactive,” she said. “We’ll be able to push content toward clients, but also make them aware of trending topics as well.”

Davenport said the new site will also include more opportunities for photos, video and blog entries, in addition to being more user-friendly. The Clemson Extension expects the new site to be online in mid-April.