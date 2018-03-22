Nursing Leadership Conference addresses health care issues in SC

Healthcare leaders from around the country will be in South Carolina on Friday to discuss the challenges of providing care in the state.

The University of South Carolina’s Center for Nursing Leadership will host its annual Nursing Leadership Conference.

“One of the key challenges we’re facing right now is workforce,” said Dr. Ronda Hughes, Director of the Center for Nursing Leadership. “How many healthcare providers do we have? We’re still not very clear. How many do we need to best meet the need of the population?”

Hughes said another issue addressed at the conference is access to care and expanding the types of care nurse practitioners can perform on patients.

“Right now the House and the state government is discussing whether or not to pass legislation on increasing the scope of practice for nurse practitioners,” she said. “And what it would do is, more importantly, increase scope of access to patients throughout South Carolina. And that really is a critical need. ”

Many rural areas in South Carolina are not served by general practitioners or hospitals. Some areas lack medical facilities. Some people living in those areas lack transportation to get the care they need.

“There’s incredible disparities in health care within the state,” Hughes said. “Basically those with low income, those who may have Medicaid or no insurance lack access to appropriate care.”

Hughes said state health care leaders are concerned what could happen if the Affordable Care Act is repealed or replaced.

“How do you lead a workforce through these challenging times? And the biggest challenge right now is uncertainty. We don’t really know what a lot of things are going to — what things are going to occur in the next few years,” she said.

Speakers will include American Organization of Nurse Executives former president Joan Shinkus Clark, executive vice president of the Texas Health Resources Chief Nurse Executive.

The conference will be from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Columbia Conference Center on Laurelhurst Avenue. It is open to the public but registration is necessary. Click here for more information or to register.