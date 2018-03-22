SC Sierra Club endorses Rep. James Smith for governor

The South Carolina Sierra Club announced Thursday its endorsement of South Carolina Representative James Smith, D – Columbia, in his campaign for governor.

This is the first time in the group’s history that the South Carolina Sierra Club has endorsed a gubernatorial candidate prior to the primary election.

“We endorse candidates,” Guild said. “The South Carolina club is a little new to the game of doing it. We are active at the local level — city councils, county councils . . . In terms of statewide offices, this is our first. We don’t do it lightly. We do it because the candidate deserves it.”

“You can take a risk on candidates who haven’t a proven track record,” said Bob Guild, Conservation Chair of the Sierra Club. “It’s just a no-brainer is what comes down to it. James as a life member of the Sierra Club, has served the values that Sierra Club advocates for in his career in the General Assembly.”

Smith devised and encouraged the creation of the South Carolina Conservation Bank. He also is an advocate of solar energy in South Carolina and has sponsored several bills intended to encourage energy efficiency within the state. Smith also is against a drilling for oil off the South Carolina coast.

Guild said Smith’s commitment to bipartisanship and the way he’s gotten Republicans to work with him helped in the decision. Guild also mentioned Governor McMaster’s signing of an automatic stay law last week that protects businesses from construction delays due to lawsuits.

“When you get into a bar fight like the Republican primary it’s a race to the bottom,” Guild said. “And the race to the bottom is you pander to the most reactionary forces.”

“James Smith has done more for environmental protection than any other lawmaker in the history of this Chapter’s work in South Carolina. This endorsement is a no-brainer; no other gubernatorial candidate even compares,” said Chapter Vice Chair and former Chair Susan Corbett.

Smith said the location of the announcement, the Congaree River Greenway in Columbia, was appropriate since his father helped develop the riverside trails and encouraged a love of the outdoors in his family.

“My father always told me that wherever you are, leave that place better than you found it,” Smith said. “I think that’s fundamentally why this means so much to me because the Sierra Club and their work reflects those values.”

“Their support means everything,” he said. “And it’s unprecedented. It shows, I think, the importance of our campaign in this race. It shows of my record of commitment in these areas.