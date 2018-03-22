School boards say they won’t support requiring officers on campus unless state also funds it

School district officials urged South Carolina legislators to provide funding if they require new safety measures in every school.

A state House education panel Wednesday discussed proposals ranging from placing armed officers at each school to requiring metal detectors at each entrance.

Anderson School District Four Board Chair Tom Dobbins — whose district saw a shooter kill one student and injure three others at Townville Elementary in 2016 — said he would agree with new officers, if the state pays for the additional costs.

“When you mandate it and not fund it, then we have to take it out of classroom instruction and activities we need at our school level,” he told the House K-12 Education Subcommittee.

Dobbins also sought flexibility in being able to hire armed security who are not certified law enforcement officers. He noted a retired Highway Patrol trooper had sought the job, but regulations would not allow his hiring as a school resource officer.

But South Carolina Sheriffs Association director Jarrod Bruder said he would prefer the SROs be law enforcement from either the sheriff’s office or local police department. “We feel school resource officers will continue to be the best priority for us, that’s the best solution for keeping our kids safe,” he said. “I know we need cheaper options, but with cheaper options we get less qualified service.”

However, not all lawmakers are convinced. State Rep. Samuel Rivers, R-Goose Creek, questioned if school districts could pay for additional officers with existing funds by reducing administrative staffs. “I don’t think it’s asking too much if these schools have to cut their budgets to make sure they have a trained, certified resource officer,” he said during the meeting.

Roughly half of South Carolina’s schools have a school resource officer on campus, although that number is disproportionately high schools. The House budget plan does not address any additional state funding, although Gov. Henry McMaster had requested $5 million for grants to poorer districts. But most budget analysts say the number to fund all schools would be much, much higher.