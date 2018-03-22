South Carolina Education Lottery scholarships could become harder receive

Eligibility for South Carolina Education Lottery scholarships could become tougher.

According to The State newspaper, lawmakers are considering legislation that would raise the grade-point averages and standardized-test scores needed to be eligible for scholarships from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The goal is to decrease the number of students who qualify for the scholarships after the state lowered the requirements for earning an A or B.

Under the current method, a 10-point grading scale, 25,500 students will be eligible to receive them by 2020, an increase in costs by over $88 million.

Lawmakers said even before going to the 10-point scale, the number of students getting scholarships was increasing three times as fast as lottery income.

The legislation is proposed by Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, and it also tries to improve the $274 million lottery scholarship program.