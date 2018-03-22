South Carolina Education Lottery scholarships could become harder to receive

Eligibility for South Carolina Education Lottery scholarships could become more difficult.

The State newspaper reports lawmakers are considering legislation which would raise the grade-point averages and standardized-test scores needed to be eligible for scholarships from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The goal is to decrease the number of students who now qualify for the scholarships after the state lowered the requirements for earning an A or B. South Carolina changed the grading scale to match other states, moving from a seven-point scale (93 and above an “A,” while 86-93 a “B,” etc.,) to a ten-point scale (90 and above is now an “A”).

Under the current method, a 10-point grading scale, 25,500 students will be eligible to receive lottery-funded scholarships by 2020, an $88 million increase.

Lawmakers said the number of students getting scholarships was increasing three times as fast as lottery income, even before going to the 10-point scale

State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, is proposing the legislation, which also tries to improve the $274 million lottery scholarship program.