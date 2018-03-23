Navy commissions ship bearing name of Charleston Medal of Honor recipient

The U.S. Navy will commission a destroyer this weekend that bears the name of a Charleston native whose actions in the Vietnam War saved the lives of his fellow Marines.

The U.S.S. Ralph Johnson was built in Pascagoula, Mississippi and delivered to the Navy last year. Earlier this month the destroyer sailed to Charleston for its commissioning ceremony on Saturday.

“It is a multi-mission destroyer that’s capable of conducting integrated air and missile defense so we can do that simultaneously,” Commander Jason Patterson told South Carolina Radio Network.

Pvt. First Class Ralph H. Johson was born and raised in Charleston and graduated from Marine Corps boot camp in 1967.

“He was a young man in a very difficult point in our history that volunteered to go to war and serve his country,” Patterson said.

Three months into his duty in Vietnam, Johnson was killed.

“While they were under fire a grenade fell in his foxhole and he, within a second, shouted a warning and jumped on it and gave his life for his fellow Marines on top of that hill,” Patterson said. Johnson posthumously received the Medal of Honor for his actions.

The Navy has been traditionally naming Arleigh Burke-class destroyers after heroes of the Navy and Marine Corps. The USS Ralph Johnson is the Navy’s 64th Arleigh Burke Destroyer DDG 114.

“While I know the city of Charleston and the Lowcountry have always considered Ralph Johnson a hero, I think the Naval Secretary choosing Ralph Johnson as the namesake of this ship formalizes him as one of our Navy and Marine Corps heroes,” Patterson said.

Patterson said he’s honored to command the ship that bears Johnson’s name. “This is just a phenomenal time in my career, my personal career, in the ability to learn through his family, through meeting Ralph’s family,” he said. “Mrs. Helen Richards and many of the brothers and sisters and the nieces and nephews that knew Ralph and meeting them and getting to know the type of man that Ralph was.”

Patterson said he first met Johnson’s family at the ship’s christening in 2015 and has visited with them several times since then. He escorted Johnson’s sister Helen Richards to Camp Pendleton, where she met the Marine unit in which he served and walked the same ground he walked at basic training.

Patterson said he and the crew have established a bond with Johnson’s family that “I will certainly never, ever forget.”

In getting to know Johnson’s family, Patterson said he’s gotten to know the hero himself.

“Ralph, from a very young age, cared about his family and his loved ones,” he said. “And that shone through when he cared about his teammates and gave his life on top of 3146. So to me, that was very special, getting to know who Ralph Johnson was.”

“We’ve had a lot of interactions with the family. We’ve had the family on board here all week. The Johnson family hosted a barbecue [Wednesday] for the crew, which was a lot of fun,” Patterson said.

He also thanked the city of Charleston for a “warm welcome” while the crew is stationed in the Holy City.

A scholarship has been established in Johnson’s name. Click here for information.

Click here to connect with the USS Ralph Johnson Crew via Facebook.

Presentation of Johnson’s Medal of Honor:

“For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a reconnaissance scout with Company A, in action against the North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong forces. In the early morning hours during Operation ROCK, Pfc. Johnson was a member of a 15-man reconnaissance patrol manning an observation post on Hill 146 overlooking the Quan Duc Valley deep in enemy controlled territory. They were attacked by a platoon-size hostile force employing automatic weapons, satchel charges and hand grenades. Suddenly, a hand grenade landed in the 3-man fighting hole occupied by Pfc. Johnson and 2 fellow marines. Realizing the inherent danger to his 2 comrades, he shouted a warning and unhesitatingly hurled himself upon the explosive device. When the grenade exploded, Pfc. Johnson absorbed the tremendous impact of the blast and was killed instantly. His prompt and heroic act saved the life of 1 marine at the cost of his life and undoubtedly prevented the enemy from penetrating his sector of the patrol’s perimeter. Pfc. Johnson’s courage, inspiring valor and selfless devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the U.S. Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life for his country.” (Source: History.Army.mil)

The Department of Veterans Affairs renamed the VA Medical Center in Charleston after Ralph H. Johnson.

The USS Ralph Johnson’s home port will be in Everett, WA. Upon departing Charleston, the destroyer will head toward its home port, passing through the Panama Canal.

In Charleston the USS Ralph Johnson is docked at the seaward-most berth onboard the Columbus Street Terminal and will remain there until her departure early next week. The commissioning ceremony is by invitation only.

Click here for more information about the USS Ralph Johnson from the Navy League.