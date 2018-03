Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Recently released documents show SCANA paid dividends to investors even as a doomed multi-billion dollar nuclear project was collapsing

— SC among the first states to request certain communities become new federal “Opportunity Zones”

— Unemployment edges up even as the state reports adding more than 9,000 new jobs

— First responders are crediting a dog with saving a man whose boat capsized in a Lowcountry river