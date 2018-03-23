Suspicious package shuts down Greenville sheriff’s HQ, turns out to be ordered supplies

The Greenville County Law Enforcement Center was briefly evacuated Thursday after officials were concerned about a delivered package they found “suspicious.”

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Flood said deputies were especially concerned since the package came from Austin, Texas, where investigators believe a man sent out at least five mail bombs over a more than two-week span until he died in a police confrontation Wednesday.

“It didn’t have any indicators who it was from and was timestamped that it was from Austin,” he said. “In lieu of of the recent events going on, it was suspicious. In addition, the package itself was suspicious.”

Flood said the county and city staffs were able to evacuate the building Thursday afternoon before the county Hazardous Device inspected the package and determined it was not a bomb.

What was inside? Mechanical materials the Sheriff’s Office admits it ordered for its own use. Sheriff Will Lewis defended the evacuation order in a conversation with reporters, saying the package had no markings other than stating “From Austin, Texas.” No hazardous material was found.

The Law Enforcement Center serves as the headquarters for the Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police. Part of it also serves as the Greenville County detention center and jail.