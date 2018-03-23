Unemployment rate ticks up in February, but total jobs also increases

Unemployment in South Carolina edged up last month even as the state added more than 9,000 new jobs.

The state Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday that South Carolina’s jobless rate in February was 4.4 percent, slightly up from the 4.3 percent rate in January. The agency said the number of additional jobs could not keep pace with the uptick in people reporting unemployment.

The Professional and Business Service sector added more than 2,700 net jobs last month, followed by the Trade, Transportation and Utilities sector at 2,200 new jobs. The Information sector had the biggest decrease in jobs last month, with 100 fewer positions reported.

Fairfield County continues to lead the state’s jobless rate at 9.5 percent. Charleston County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.7 percent.

This week’s news means South Carolina is now back to the national average in its jobless rate. The nationwide unemployment rate last month was 4.4 percent.