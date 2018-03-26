First 787-10 Dreamliner assembled in North Charleston delivered to Singapore Airlines

Boeing has delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner assembled in South Carolina to Singapore Airlines.

According to The Post and Courier, Singapore Airlines took possession the first of 787-10 at an event on Sunday evening which included Singapore’s ambassador to the United States and Boeing employees from its facility in North Charleston.

Boeing said global operations for its Dreamlifters, the customized 747s workhorse which delivers Dreamliner components from around the world, will eventually be moved to North Charleston.

Singapore Airlines said it will use the first 787-10 on flights to Osaka, Japan starting in May. The company hopes other destinations will follow using the 787-10. The airline plans to eventually buy 48 more of the model variant.

Boeing’s North Charleston campus is the only place in the world which manufactures the Dreamliner 787-10 model.