Committee approves bill that allows municipalities to regulate golf cart, moped rentals

A South Carolina House committee has advanced a bill which allows municipalities to adopt ordinances that regulate the renting of mopeds and golf carts.

“Golf carts, especially in Horry County and Myrtle Beach are operating in areas where people don’t know . . . where they’re going,” State Rep. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, said. “They’re blocking up roads and that sort of thing.”

The proposal would allow local towns and counties to adopt their own ordinances regulating businesses which rent mopeds and golf carts. Towns would be able to set restrictions on where the vehicles can be used. Click here to read the bill.

“The municipality would have the ability –or the county — to set geographic limits for the operation of golf carts that they rent in tourist areas around the state,” Elliott said. “There’s been an issue with golf carts and mopeds interfering with traffic.”

Those municipal ordinances must still be in compliance with state laws, particularly those preventing mopeds operating faster than 35 miles per hour but allowing them to ride on roads with speed limits up to 55 miles per hour. State law also bars golf carts from driving on roads with speed limits higher than 35 miles per hour. Click here to read the current law

The bill’s sponsor State Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach, said he’s concerned about where tourists use rented mopeds. “They can operate on… 55 mile-per-hour roads,” he said. “A novice on a moped, not knowing the streets, not knowing where they are, we have terrible accidents every year — some resulting in death.”

He said “city fathers” also have similar beliefs on golf carts.

The House Education and Public Works Committee voted unanimously to advance the bill.