Committee approves bill that allows municipalities to regulate golf cart, moped rentals

A House committee has passed a bill that allows municipalities to adopt ordinances that regulate the renting of mopeds and golf carts.

“Golf carts, especially in Horry County and Myrtle Beach are operating in areas where people don’t know . . . where they’re going. They’re blocking up roads and that sort of thing,” said Representative Jason Elliott, R-Greenville.

The proposal would allow local towns and counties to adopt their own ordinances that regulate businesses that rent mopeds and golf carts, particularly in tourist areas such as Myrtle Beach or Hilton Head where users may be unfamiliar with roads. Towns would be able to set restrictions on where the vehicles can be used. Click here to read the bill.

“The municipality would have the ability –or the county — to set geographic limits for the operation of golf carts that they rent in tourist areas around the state,” Elliott said. “There’s been an issue with golf carts and mopeds interfering with traffic.”

Of course, those municipal ordinances must be in compliance with state law. According to state law, mopeds may not be operated faster than 35 miles per hour but can be ridden on roads with speed limits up to 55 miles per hour. The state law says golf carts cannot be operated on roads with speed limits higher than 35 miles per hour. Click here to read the current law.

Representative Alan Clemmons, R – Myrtle Beach, who sponsored the bill, said he’s concerned about where tourists use rented mopeds.

“They can operate on Highway 501 and 55 mile-per-hour roads. A novice on a moped, not knowing the streets, not knowing where they are, we have terrible accidents every year — some resulting in death,” he said.

As for golf carts, “They can operate on King’s Highway, Highway 17, which is a very dangerous condition, so our city fathers believe, and they would like the ability to regulate that,” Clemmons said.

The House Education and Public Works Committee voted unanimously to advance the bill.