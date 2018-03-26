Census: SC still seeing steady population growth, but not as rapid

Census Bureau estimates show South Carolina’s population growth continues, but the number of people coming into the state is no longer on an upward trajectory.

The Post and Courier reports the Census data shows that there are still people moving to South Carolina, but the number of them are no longer continuing to go up.

However, South Carolina is still seeing population growth faster than most states. The most recent estimates released this month show South Carolina added more than 64,500 residents during the July 2016-2017 year. That growth is only at a slightly lower pace than the peak in 2014-2015, when the state grew by nearly 68,000 people.

Horry County had the highest growth, adding an estimated 11,828 residents. Then come York and Lancaster counties south of Charlotte.

The report said South Carolina’s growth is being driven by people relocating from other states rather than immigration or birth rate.