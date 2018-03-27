Willis becomes first Democratic candidate to choose running mate in governor’s race

Democratic candidate for governor Marguerite Willis became the first from her party to announce her potential running mate for this year’s election

The Florence attorney announced in a press conference she will select State Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, as her choice for lieutenant governor.

“When I thought of the kind of Lieutenant Governor I wanted to run with, I knew I wanted someone with integrity,” she said in a Facebook post. “Someone with a history of serving their community. Someone who has been a voice for change in our state… Senator Scott checks all of those boxes that I just mentioned.”

This will be the first year that voters elect a governor and lieutenant governor on the same ticket. A 2012 referendum changed the state constitution to have the governor choose the state’s number two office, which was previously picked in a separate election.

Under a state law passed earlier this year, candidates cannot officially choose their running mate until after winning their party’s nomination in June. However, Willis is following Gov. Henry McMaster is announcing her choice in advance. McMaster has said he will pick Traveler’s Rest businesswoman Pamela Evette as lieutenant governor should he win reelection.

Scott has served in the Statehouse for 28 years, representing north Columbia in the House of Representatives from 1990 until his election to the Senate in 2008. He is known as one of the chamber’s most liberal members.

Willis is running against Charleston activist Phil Noble and State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia for the Democratic nomination. Besides McMaster, other Republicans running are Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, Department of Health and Environmental Control director Catherine Templeton and Greenville businessman John Warren.

Party primaries are June 12, with any potential runoff occurring two weeks later.