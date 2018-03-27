SC set to phase out incentive bonus for teachers after this summer

South Carolina will no longer give bonuses to teachers who undergo a rigorous certification process under a budget plan currently making its way through the state Senate.

The plan approved by the House two weeks ago would begin phasing out salary bonuses the state pays public school teachers who receive National Board certification. A budget proviso sets June 30 as the final day teachers can apply for the certification and still be eligible for the $5,000 bonus.

Education advocates are warning against the plan, which lawmakers have been moving towards gradually.

“With the increasing number of educators leaving our profession annually, we must do everything we can to recruit and retain qualified and experienced teachers in our classrooms,” SC Education Association President Bernadette Hampton said. “This is one of those proven means of retaining teachers.”

The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) said 4,900 teachers did not return to the job after the 2016-17 school year, with roughly half leaving the profession in South Carolina despite fewer than five years experience. Hampton argued the rate of National Board certification teachers leaving is only seven percent.

But State Rep. Bill Whitmire, R-Walhalla, said the number of teachers entering the program has declined significantly since the state reduced the maximum raise from $7,500 to $5,000 in 2010. Legislators also decided to no longer reimburse teachers for the $2,500 in application fees required to go through the certification process. Only 91 teachers were certified across the entire state last year, compared with 669 in 2007.

“It was expensive,” Whitmire, who chairs the House K-12 education finance subcommittee, said. “I would prefer to put that money towards a pay raise for all teachers, if that’s possible.”

The House budget included a two percent base pay increase for teachers and a bump in the starting salary from $30,000 to $32,000. The Senate Finance Committee reduced that to only one percent in its working plan, however.

National Board certification is an intensive process which requires a teacher write essays on their classroom structure and pass exams in addition to submitting lesson plans and videos of their lectures. The process typically takes one to three years and certification itself lasts for a decade. The budget language would still allow a teacher who applies before June 30 to get the full ten years of bonuses.

Hampton worried the proposed pay raise would not offset the impact and negative reactions among faculty. “When it comes to education policy and regulation, it seems like the teacher’s voice is left out in too many cases,” she told South Carolina Radio Network. “But then we are the ones who have to go about the implementation of these policies and regulations.”