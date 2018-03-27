Senator tells committee that education funding in South Carolina better than public’s perception

South Carolina’s Senate is back in session this week and will take up the budget for the next fiscal year. As normal, one of the largest sections of the budget is education funding.

State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, said during a Senate Finance Committee meeting last week that despite public perceptions of education funding in South Carolina, the state funds a significant amount of it.

“We provide a very robust funding for our K-12 students,” Hembree said. “Somewhere over $13,000 per child. This notion that we’re cheating the kids is an unfair indictment and I don’t appreciate it.”

He claimed South Carolina funds more on a per-pupil basis than either Illinois or California.

“I grow weary with the public perception, sometimes the editorial cartoons that imply that in South Carolina we don’t do our K-12 students right. That somehow, we are cheating them,” he told fellow Senate Finance Committee members.

Education advocates often point to the lack of additional funding by county governments which lack a tax base, meaning the state money is often the only source. As a result, teachers in those districts are usually underpaid compared to their contemporaries and buildings are often outdated and badly in need of repairs or maintenance.

The committee also had discussions on teacher recruitment, retention and salaries.