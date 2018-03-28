Angered by new report, Gov. McMaster urges the sale of state-owned utility Santee Cooper

At a press conference Wednesday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the legislature needs to start the process of selling state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

The move came less than a day after The State newspaper reported lobbyists for Santee Cooper had been quietly targeting legislators to block any sale, despite publicly telling the governor they would not.

McMaster said a sale must happen due to the utility’s $4 billion debt related to a failed nuclear expansion project at the VC Summer plant. “Immediately establish the process to evaluate and sell Santee Cooper this session, don’t wait,” he said

Angered by The State’s report, the governor called Santee Cooper a “rogue agency.”

“We have a bureaucracy that is operating on its own, contrary to instruction, contrary to law,” he said.

The governor said that he has tried to work with the legislature on Santee Cooper’s sale. “I’ve have attempted to guide them and counsel them and have warned them from the outside. First by forcing the removal of the chairman some time ago.”

McMaster said that the legislature needs to approve his choice Charlie Condon as the new chairman. Condon is the former South Carolina Attorney General. A Senate screening committee is set to consider another of the governor’s picks Charles Leaird on Thursday.

There is no indication as to when the legislature would take up of the matter of selling Santee Cooper. Senators have said they want a full review before making any decisions. Meanwhile State Treasurer Curtis Loftis has called for an independent group to appraise the state-owned utility. The House is out this week and the Senate is scheduled to be out next week.