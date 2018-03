Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Gov. Henry McMaster said he wants the legislature to immediately start the process of selling state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

— Investigators say a suspect was shot and killed after a standoff on Interstate 26, shutting down the entire interstate

— A Charleston man who called police in 2012 to report his wife missing is now charged in her death

— SC has selected its first female Trooper of the Year for officer who pulled driver from burning car