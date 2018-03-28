Senate subcommittee decides portion of proposed gun bill needs rewrite

A Senate subcommittee decided Wednesday a bill designed to change the state’s gun law needs more work.

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee discussed the bill Wednesday. Click here to read the bill.

Bill sponsor Greg Hembree, R-Myrtle Beach, told the committee he designed the bill to bring the state’s gun law in compliance with federal law.

“You have this conflict in federal and state law which creates a lot of confusion for law enforcement but more importantly, a lot of confusion for citizens,” he said. “If you’re a convicted felon, you can’t possess a firearm, okay? That’s federal law. You can’t do it. But our state law says something different.”

Although a major portion of the bill bans the sale of guns to citizens younger than 18, the subcommittee discussed the portion of the bill prohibiting convicted felons from possessing guns. The bill increases penalties for convicted felons who are caught possessing guns, something Hembree said the state’s law enforcement community asked for in crafting the bill.

“The penalties for people that possess a gun unlawfully, that crime is just really not taken very seriously,” Hembree said. “It typically results in a fine even on multiple offenses.”

Senator Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said he doesn’t think someone who had been convicted of a nonviolent felony such as breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000, should be prohibited from protecting his home — years after his conviction — with a gun.

“Once it’s over with, it shouldn’t be a lifetime sentence, forever, on something that wasn’t violent or you haven’t shown any proclivity to violence,” he said.

“Defending your home or business, I’ll tell you, I would gladly offer an amendment to exempt that possession from this statute,” Hembree responded. “Now, that’s not going to get you off the hook with the feds.”

Senator Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, took the issue a step further and suggested the theoretical man convicted of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000 shouldn’t be prohibited from possessing a gun “if he wanted to take his son dove hunting.”

Even if the bill passed that didn’t prohibit people convicted of non-violent felonies from possessing a weapon, federal law would prevent them from doing so.

But while the bill goes back to staff for portions to be rewritten, Campsen said he didn’t want one single point of it to hold back the rest of the bill.

“I don’t want the best parts of the bill to not pass because right now we don’t have any — an offense with an attempt to possess, under state law. And we need those tiered penalties [for repeat offender felons charged with possessing a gun].