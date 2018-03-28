Suspect dies after standoff on I-26 in Cayce

Investigators say a suspect was shot and killed after a standoff on Interstate 26 near Cayce Wednesday, a violent end to a standoff which shut down the interstate for several hours.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the suspect was wanted for failing to appear in court on weapons charges. Deputies chased the suspect until his car came to a stop along the shoulder of the interstate. Koon said negotiators communicated with the man for two hours as he held a gun to his head, but their efforts eventually failed.

“Our tactical team made a decision… to start some tactical maneuvers, which they did,” Koon told reporters near the scene. “(We) gave this individual every opportunity to peacefully surrender. As we did our approach, he made a sudden movement in the car and we fired some rounds to stop the threat.”

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident as it does for most officer-involved shootings. A SLED spokesman said Wednesday marked the 14th shooting that involved an officer in South Carolina in little more than 12 weeks.

Crews have reopened one eastbound lane and all westbound lanes along I-26 while the investigation continues. Traffic was stopped in both directions during the standoff. The state Department of Transportation said the resulting traffic jam backed up four miles at one point.

The suspect had not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said he had outstanding warrants for

unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and failure to stop for blue lights.