University of South Carolina, Clemson not hacked by Iranian scheme

The state’s two major universities said that they were not hacked by an Iranian cyber scheme which targeted roughly 50,000 American university professors since 2013.

According to The State newspaper, a federal indictment claims the hacking campaign coordinated by nine Iranian citizens, attempted to steal research mainly from American universities. However, the grand jury also indicated the group tried to breach several government and nongovernmental organizations.

Clemson University said it was notified by the Department of Justice that its network users were exposed to phishing attacks. The hackers reportedly carried out the hacking using a tactic known as “spearphishing.” While no Clemson employees were hacked, the indictments say more than 8,000 professors had their data breached worldwide. Prosecutors say the hacking targeted 50,000 professors at 170 universities in 21 other countries.

The University of South Carolina released a statement saying that it was not a victim of the hacking scheme.

While the nine indicted individuals worked for an Iranian government contractor, the Justice Department blames the government of that country for the attacks.