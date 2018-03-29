Charleston School of Law professor becomes first Democratic candidate to run for Atty General

The first Democratic candidate has filed to run for South Carolina’s attorney general.

Charleston School of Law professor Constance Anastopoulo submitted documents Thursday to campaign as the state’s top prosecutor. She hopes to unseat the two-term incumbent Republican Alan Wilson.

“As attorney general I will push for ethics reform and stronger enforcement of the laws we have on the books,” she said in a statement. “I will set up a triple-check ethics review system to include an independent ethics oversight committee and judicial review to restore trust back to the Attorney General’s office.”

The Charleston Post & Courier newspaper first reported the announcement.

Anastopoulo’s husband is attorney Akim Anastopoulo, whose large firm has seven offices across the state. Television viewers may recognize the name from the catchphrase “Don’t scream, call Akim!” used in the firm’s advertisements.

Mrs. Anastopoulo worked for the firm as a senior litigator until 2007, when she was hired to the law school post. Her focus at the school includes torts and litigation.

Three Republicans have filed for the race so far. In addition to Wilson, State Rep. Todd Atwater, R-Lexington, and Greenville attorney William Herlong are also seeking the post.