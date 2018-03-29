‘Save The Children’ poll finds McMaster with big lead, but not yet enough to avoid runoff

A new poll finds South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is leading in the GOP primary candidates in his reelection bid, but he would still face a runoff if the election was this month.

According to The State newspaper, results from the poll of 800 registered voters were provided to the newspaper. The survey commissioned by the Save the Children Action Network was conducted March 10-17.

The poll found that 41 percent of 397 likely GOP voters favor McMaster. Former state environmental and labor chief Catherine Templeton finished second with 10 percent support, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant had 5 percent, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill had 3 percent and businessman John Warren was at 2 percent.

According to the poll, 35 percent are undecided in the GOP governor’s primary.

The poll also found that education is a top priority for South Carolina voters of any party.