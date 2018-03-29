SC gas prices rise 10 cents in one week

Gasoline prices in South Carolina spiked ten cents in one week.

The drivers organization AAA Carolinas reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the state is $2.39, up ten cents from last week.

“It’s one of the biggest increases we’ve seen in the Southeast area,” AAA Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright said. South Carolina’s gas prices are 38 cents per-gallon higher than this same date last year.

“It’s hard to tell just how long this spike is going to stay up because we still have — we’re in the middle of spring break travel and spring travel,” she said. “So the consumers are going to decide just how high prices are going to go based on demand.”

The spring travel season means the demand will remain high through the summer.

“This really is just the beginning of the season so it’s hard to tell just how high gas prices are going to go,” Wright said. “I do think that depending on what we’re going to see motorist-wise, we’re going to see on road trips during the spring, I think that’s going to dictate what we see at the pump.”

Despite the increase in fuel prices, Wright said South Carolina still has some of the cheapest prices in the nation.

“We’ve been spoiled over the last several years of having relatively low gas prices this time of year. And you have to realize, too, in South Carolina we still do have some of the lowest prices in the country,” she said.

Wright recommends you shop around for the best prices.

“Buy cheap,” she said. “Be a smart consumer at the pump. When you see those gas prices low, go out there. The gas price industry is very competitive so if you’re able to shop at those pumps that have lower gas prices, that forces some of the other competitors to bring their prices down.”

Wright also recommends downloading the AAA mobile app to your smartphone or device. It includes gas price information. Click here to download.