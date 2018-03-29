SC recognizes Vietnam veterans with State House ceremony

Five decades after they came home, Vietnam War veterans are getting the gratitude and honor they believe they should have received back then.

“Getting off the plane and throwing your uniform in the trash can as you left the airport or being spit on or being called a baby killer,” South Carolina Division of Veterans’ Affairs director Howard Metcalf said. “Today we are here to just celebrate you and to finally give you the welcome that you so richly deserve.”

Governor Henry McMaster issued a statewide proclamation designating Thursday to coincide with National Vietnam War Veterans Day established by President Donald Trump when he signed the Vietnam War Recognition Act last year.

“To go through that was a horrific experience by a lot of people. Enormous, sacrifice” McMaster said. “But, also, I believe it’s made us stronger and that’s one of the reasons that we are so strong today. We have endured much.”



Roughly 300 people watched the ceremony, a majority of them wearing veterans garb.

“I want to thank all here, and those not here, who have participated mightily and in great sacrifice in making this the greatest country in the history of the world,” McMaster said. “There’s no doubt about it, and with the kind of strength and determination that has been exhibited by those here and others who are not here, we will remain in that position. This world cannot exist peacefully without a strong United States, and the United States cannot be strong without strong people who are willing to fight when the time comes.”

Several dignitaries spoke at Thursday’s event.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see the fruits of the success of persons who served in Vietnam,” U.s> Rep. Joe Wilson said. “What a difference you made. Vietnam was the hunt war of the Cold War. But your success there . . . ultimately led to the destruction itself of the Soviet Union.”

One of the speakers was Tara McClary Reeves, whose father, Patrick Clebe McClary is a Vietnam veteran. Her father is alive today thanks to the sacrifice of Charleston native and Medal of Honor recipient Ralph Johnson, after whom the U.S. Navy commissioned a destroyer in his name.

Reeves said her father was a graduate assistant football coach at the University of South Carolina when he was inspired to join the Marines after seeing people burning the American Flag at a game on the road.

“After the game he walked into Coach (Paul) Dietzel’s office and said, ‘Coach, I know I’m 26. But I saw somebody burn the American flag and it bothered me so much I’m going to volunteer for Vietnam,'” she said.

The explosion that killed Johnson in that foxhole took McClary’s arm and eye. It inspired Reeves to write the children’s book, Is Your Dad a Pirate?

“My daddy did not lose his left arm or his left eye. He gave them in service to our country,” she said. “I’m so grateful for his sacrifice and honored to be a daughter of a Vietnam veteran.”

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Gerald Phelps of Lake Gaston, North Carolina escorted a Vietnam-era Huey Helicopter to the State House grounds for the ceremony. He was a pilot of a similar chopper in Vietnam.

“We didn’t wear uniforms when we came back to San Francisco and that area,” he said. “We just got out of there as quick as we could.”

U.S. Air Force veteran Harvey Mayhill of Rock Hill is Ride Captain with the Patriot Guard Riders. He’s customized his motorcycle as a tribute to veterans, firefighters and police officers.

“To honor the veterans who served and to remember the ones who never came back home,” he said.

Mayhill said he had to return to Rock Hill after the ceremony Thursday to ride escort for a funeral. He admitted that even after all of these years and all the funerals he’s escorted, sometimes the tears are difficult to hold back.

“I’ve cried with generals. I’ve cried with Medal of Honor recipients. I’ve cried with families,” he said. “It’s about time,” he said of the recognition for Vietnam War veterans. “It’s about time. Some Vietnam veterans won’t come back today to these events because it’s been 40 or 50 years for them and they say it’s passed . . . if they take the time to come out, they can get a little relief.”

“Just like Christ died for our sins, the veteran is dying for our freedom.”

When asked what how South Carolinians can show gratitude to veterans, Mayhill said: “Talk to them. Embrace them. Recognize them. Say ‘thank you’ with sincerity . . . take a widow to lunch. Buy her a tank of gas. See her in the grocery line, pick up her groceries for her. You see a veteran in a restaurant, anonymously pick up their meal. Just do something unexpected. That’s the best way to say ‘thank you.'”