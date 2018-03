Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The state Senate adjourned for two weeks — without voting on a bill forcing SCE&G to lower customers’ bills

— Authorities have now identified a private contractor killed in an apparent workplace accident at BMW’s plant in Greer

— New poll shows Gov. Henry McMaster with a significant lead in the June GOP primary, but not enough to avoid a runoff

— Hundred of Vietnam veterans were recognized for their service in a ceremony at the Statehouse