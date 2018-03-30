First year of Carolina Cup under Colonial Cup merger

Saturday is the first time in history the two biggest annual steeplechase races Springdale Race Course in Camden hosts will be run on the same day.

While the Carolina Cup has always been run in the spring meet, the Carolina Cup Racing Association decided last year to move the Colonial Cup from November to the same day.

“When we announced that we were not going to have the Colonial Cup the people in the sport were upset because it has this historical — 48 years — it was the last race of the year and it just had a place in the sport,” Carolina Cup Racing Association Executive Director John Cushman said.

Since both cup races offer a minimum purse of $150,000, they are considered Grade 1 races in American steeplechasing. With both races run on the same day, some of the best horses in steeplechase racing will be running Saturday in Camden.

“There are a lot of horses here pointing for both the Carolina Cup and Colonial Cup races, so this race card is the best race card we’ve ever had,” Cushman said.

The Carolina Cup is considered the first big race of the American steeplechase racing season and the Colonial Cup was the season’s last big race. Due to dwindling attendance, the racing association decided in 2017 to cancel the November event and move the Colonial Cup to the race card on Carolina Cup day. The racing association said the decision to merge the two events was a difficult one.

Race fans will tell you the two events had very different atmospheres.

“Some people only came to the Colonial Cup because the spring race had too much of a party atmosphere, so it is a challenge,” Cushman said, of trying to appease racing fans. “But in life and in business, things change and if you are not willing to change and grow along with the times, somebody’s going to pass you or either you’re done. You’ve got to evolve.”

One of the changes to the Carolina Cup is that after the 2018 event, there will no longer be tailgating space set aside for college students. The once-popular area was known as College Park. The racing association decided this year’s event will be the last for College Park.

But the spring tradition of tailgating, fashion and horses will continue at Springdale Race Course.

“It’s a great tailgating event where people like to dress up and people watching and horse watching. It’s a lot of things wrapped up into one day,” Cushman said.

As for the horses, people will get a chance to see future stars starting their careers and the proven best. Many of those horses have South Carolina connections. Click here to see the race entries.

“There’s a lot of horses that are trained here at Springdale Race Course that are pointing for the Colonial Cup or the Carolina Cup or one of the races on the undercard,” Cushman said, “because we are a training center as well as a racing center.”

Another change the racing association added this year was three Saturdays of Biscuits and Breezing at Springdale Race Course in March, where the public was invited to watch some of the potential cup horses train.

Cushman himself knows the thrill of racing. He was a national champion jockey the last four years of his career and won the Carolina Cup.

“It’s an adrenaline rush that I’ve never been able to find anything else to replace it with,” he said.

This year, his adrenaline may get up a bit watching a horse his family owns, Get Out of Town, who’s entered to run a race on Saturday.

Watch Get out of Town train at Biscuits and Breezing:

Gates open at Springdale Race Course at 9 a.m. Saturday. The first race is at 1:30. Click here for more information.