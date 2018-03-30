SC prisons agency signs settlement over inmates with hearing disabilities

The Justice Department announced a settlement agreement with South Carolina’s prisons agency over shortcomings in how the state agency handles deaf and hearing-disabled inmates.

The settlement would end a legal case from inmates with hearing disabilities which claimed the state Department of Corrections failed to provide them with sign language interpreters and other auxiliary aids and services. It also argued SCDC excluded those inmates from participating in rehab and religious programs because they are deaf.

“SCDC cooperated fully with this investigation and has committed to ensuring effective communication and providing equal access to its programs and services for its inmates with hearing disabilities,” Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore said in statement. “We congratulate SCDC for recognizing its obligations and moving promptly to take this step.”

The agreement requires South Carolina no longer bar inmates with hearing disabilities from participating in its programs available to others in the prison. SCDC also agreed to provide interpreters, hearing aids, and other services as needed.

The original complaint was filed under provisions in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).