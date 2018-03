— Justice Department reaches deal with SC’s prisons agency after hearing-impaired inmates said they denied a chance to participate in activities

— Public comment period ends Friday for a proposed limestone quarry creating controversy in Williamsburg County

— One person died and another suffered burns after an accident caused a motor-home to catch fire off Interstaye 95 in Colleton County

— Saturday marks the first time the two biggest steeplechase races in Camden will be run on the same day