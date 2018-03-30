SC Senate advances medical marijuana bill to floor

A proposal to legalize marijuana for medical use in South Carolina cleared its first hurdle Thursday.

The state Senate Medical Affairs Committee on Thursday approved a measure allowing the use of medical marijuana.

The bill’s sponsor State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, told the committee the legislation has protections against recreational use.

“In a context with doctors’ supervision and involvement, individuals can get medicine that will benefit them,” he said. “But they also want a law that has safeguards, protections and regulations.”

State Sen. Kevin Johnson, D-Clarendon, said he has some issues with the legislation. “The biggest problem I have with this bill is that the vast majority of the law enforcement community on every level who have contacted me do not favor this bill.”

Davis said he has found strong support from the public for medical marijuana. “Between 70 to 80 percent of South Carolinians, irrespective of political affiliation, are in favor of doctors providing or authorizing use of cannabis by patients for whom those doctors believe it could be of medicinal benefit,” he said.

The committee voted 8-6 to advance it to the full Senate. However, it is unlikely the bill will come up for a vote before a critical deadline next month, when a bill must be approved by a least one chamber for the other to consider it without a supermajority vote..