Filing ends, field set for South Carolina elections

Two South Carolina races will likely be in the spotlight for this year’s June primary.

The deadline for filing for the election ended Friday.

According to the South Carolina Election Commission, there were 19 candidates in all who filed to run for outgoing U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy’s congressional seat. The race for the district which covers Greenville and Spartanburg counties features 13 Republicans, five Democrats, and an American Party candidate.

Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster will face four GOP candidates in the June 12 primary: Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, former Department of Health and Environemental Control director Catherine Templeton, and Greenville businessman John Warren

Three Democrats are running against each other in the gubernatorial race: businessman Phil Noble, Columbia state Rep. James Smith, and attorney Marguerite Willis.

There is also an American Party candidate in the governor race who will face the winners of the GOP and Democratic primaries in the November general election.

Among South Carolina’s seven congressional districts, only two — U.S. Reps. Mark Sanford and Tom Rice — drew Republican primary opposition. Rice will face former Myrtle Beach merchant Larry Guy Hammond, while Sanford is expected to face a stiff challenge from State Rep. Katie Arrington, R-Summerville. Truck driver and Charleston activist Dmitri Cherny is another Republican challenging Sanford. Cherny ran against Sanford as a Democratic candidate in 2016.