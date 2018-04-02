Senate budget plan addresses new implementation of REAL ID

With the South Carolina Senate set to work on the budget for the next fiscal year, its finance committee last week inserted language that would provide funds for the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to implement the federal REAL ID driver license.

REAL ID sets forth requirements for uniform state driver’s licenses and ID cards to be accepted by the federal government for “official purposes.” Any South Carolinian wishing to enter a secure federal facility (including military bases) or fly on a commercial airline after September 2020 will need a new compliant license.

Committee member State Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley, said he has heard from the DMV that the change over to the REAL ID licenses is moving along well. “So we can get ahead of the game on that. We’re in good shape right now with what we’ve heard from the DMV,” he said.

The IDs are now available to the public, but the state still has to fully complete its changeover. “By and large we need to make sure we get it implemented properly,” Campbell told the committee.

The Secretary of Homeland Security has defined “official purposes” as boarding commercially operated airline flights, and entering federal buildings and nuclear power plants, although the law gives the Secretary the unlimited authority to require a “federal identification” for any other purpose.