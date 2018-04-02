Congaree National Park moves to add 100 more acres, including oxbow lake

The National Park Service hopes to soon close a deal that would add 100 more acres to Congaree National Park outside Columbia.

Acting Park Superintendent Mark Kinzer said he cannot give specifics until the deal closes, but the new property would expand the park along its remote eastern edge, along a body of water known as “Bates Old River.” Bates is an “oxbow” lake, a term used to describe sections of a river which became cut off from the main stream over time, effectively forming new ponds. In this case, the lake was created when an 1852 flood carved a new route for the Congaree River towards the south.

“It’s been slowly disconnecting itself from the main channel ever since that time,” Kinzer told South Carolina Radio Network. “But it’s probably one of the largest oxbow lakes in South Carolina.”

The park’s borders already cover part of the lake’s shoreline. However, issues where the boundary ends — and where private property begins along the other side — create problems for rangers attempting to crack down on illegal activities there. “We have some people who are hunting on the river,” Kinzer said. “It’s illegal to hunt inside the boundaries of the national park, but we were not able to enforce that rule because our boundaries only extend into the middle part of that lake.”

He said an agreement is in place with the tract’s current owner, but did not want to give specifics until the deal is finalized in the coming months.

According to a notice published in the Federal Register last month, the Secretary of the Interior was authorized to acquire the property after notifying the House Committee on Natural Resources and the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Bates Old River is located along the park’s eastern edge, not far from the U.S. Highway 601 bridge over the Congaree River. A 2003 plan by the Park Service indicated a long-term vision to expand offerings for visitors in the Bates Ferry area, but the lake at this time remains inaccessible to visitors without the use of small boats.