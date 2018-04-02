South Carolina added 2,500 tech jobs last year

South Carolina’s technology sector was responsible for 2,500 new jobs in 2017, according to recent study by a national commerce organization.

According to The Post and Courier, the organization CompTIA said that South Carolina came in around 27th nationally overall when it comes to tech employment.

South Carolina did better than the national average, but last year saw more moderate job growth compared to previous years.

The gain translates to about 2.1 percent growth in the industry. Nationally it was about 1.7 percent growth during the same time period.

The newspaper reports that the state has only a few of the larger tech employers, such as Blackbaud, Benefitfocus, 3-D Systems and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command’s East Coast outpost in Hanahan.

The low number of big tech employers creates the problem of having trained workers to fill the positions available in the state without having a large number of jobs that need to be filled.

According to CompTIA South Carolina now has around 122,000 tech workers.